Six-Year Sentence For Man Abusing Woman In Bathroom Of Malaga Nightclub

A MAN has received a six-year sentence for abusing a woman in the bathroom of a Malaga nightclub.

A man has received a six-year sentence for abusing a woman in the bathroom of a Malaga nightclub, as reported by Malaga Hoy. The Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has confirmed the six-year sentence and dismissed the defendant’s defence. It has been proven that in July 2017 the defendant was in a nightclub in Malaga capital where he met the victim. They engaged in conversation, however, both had difficulties because of not knowing each other’s language.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They began to dance and kiss on the dancefloor when the victim asked the defendant where the female toilets were and he offered to take her to them. Once there, the young woman entered the toilets and the man suddenly got behind her.

The sentence states, the man closed the door and grabbed the woman tightly and raped her, while she “insistently asked him to stop saying ‘stop, stop”, and cried “heartbrokenly”, to which the defendant ignored. The woman suffered injuries and mental health damages from the incident, for which she has received treatment.

The defendant was convicted of a crime of sexual assault and has received a penalty of six years in prison, he is prohibited from approaching the injured party for 11 years, and has been given a €15,000 (£13,034.57) fine to compensate the victim for the injuries she sustained. He was acquitted for the mental health injuries the woman sustained by the private prosecution.

For the Appeals Chamber, the victim does not have a “feeling of previous malice, interest in unjustifiably harming the accused or any other spurious motive that leads her to attribute to him the forcing of her will when they maintained the sexual relationship referred to in the narration of the facts.” Her testimony is backed up with medical reports.