Ready for the off

BENIDORM: As the State of Alarm lifts, people want to travel Photo credit: Jose A

COINCIDING with the lifting of the State of Alarm, more hotels will open, the Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association Hosbec predicted.

At present between 23 and 46 per cent of Hosbec hotels, aparthotels, tourist apartments and campsites are already functioning, with 38 in Benidorm alone and 29 more preparing to open their doors.

“In recent weeks and particularly in the last few days, we have detected more interest in travelling with increased  searches, especially from the national market,” Hosbec said.

