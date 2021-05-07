PORTUGAL Has Today, Friday7, Been Given The Green Light By Grant Shapps For Brits To Go On Summer Holidays

Downing Street has finally announced the list of countries deemed safe for Brits to go on holiday this Summer, from May 17, as Grant Shapps appeared at the press conference this afternoon, Friday 7, to explain all the decisions made regarding travel for this Summer.

Out of all the popular European destinations, the governments ‘green list’ – which only contains nine countries worldwide – includes Portugal, along with Gibraltar and Israel, which is fantastic news for Portugal’s tourism sector, while destinations like Spain, France, and Greece were placed on the amber list, but they will be assessed again in three weeks’ time, on June 7.

Of course, everything depends on the countries in the ‘green list’ allowing Brits to enter, as is the case with New Zealand and Australia, who are both on the list but have their own entry limitations in place, so may not let tourists in anyway.

Turkey, another very popular destination for British holidaymakers, was placed on the ‘red list’, which means anybody travelling from there back to England must undertake a mandatory ten-day self-isolation in a government-approved hotel, costing £1,750.

Basically, anybody going to a country on the ‘green list’ does not need to quarantine on return to England, but a pre-arrival test before returning to Britain will be mandatory, and a second test on day two after arriving back in the country, with all relevant information available on the government website.

Brits are advised not to book holidays in any country that is on the ‘amber list’, in case the coronavirus situation worsens in that particular country and it gets placed onto the ‘red list’, which is what can happen at any time with any of the countries in any of the lists, as they will be constantly monitored by the British government officials for signs of improved vaccine rollout numbers, or, alternatively, any negative rise in infections, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

