OCU Asks The Government For Masks To Not Be Mandatory As Of Monday

As reported by SUR, Spain’s National Organisation of Consumers (OCU) has asked the central government and regions to lift the order on mandatory masks outdoors – except for when there is close contact with other people and there is no guarantee of social distancing.

The OCU has highlighted that “The constant obligation is an ineffective measure at the present time that causes citizen fatigue with a counter-productive result,” and asks that the mask use rules be modified and clarified.

According to the OCU, the scientific evidence that was collected since the beginning of the pandemic makes it necessary to look back at some of the prevention measures that were put into place when there was more uncertainty about the transmission of the virus.

The group has warned of the public’s “tiredness” around having to constantly wear a mask in the open air. They have also urged for care home and residence visitations for the elderly to be “standardised”, considering nearly all of the residents, users and workers have already been vaccinated.

The OCU stresses that visitations to care and residential homes are vital to maintaining the mood and the mental well-being of residents and the family members that want to visit them.

