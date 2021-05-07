Nurse arrested over illegal sale of Covid vaccines.

THE National Police has shut down an illegal and potentially dangerous mini-operation in which a health professional was allegedly selling and administering Covid vaccines in La Línea de la Concepcion, Cadiz.

The operation centred around a nurse who was reportedly involved in the official vaccination campaign, reports Spanish newspaper Nius.

However, it’s alleged they took advantage of their position to steal and administer vaccines to people not included in the current vaccination lists.

Sources told the same publication the detainee had left the gym at the time he was arrested.

He was in his car, apparently a high-end vehicle in which he carried the vials.

It’s believed the vaccines were administered at home or in the car itself., in exchange for cash.

The nurse faces charges of bribery, falsification of documents and embezzlement of public funds.

The probe, carried out by the UDEV of the La Línea de la Concepcion Police Station, is investigated by the Instruction Court number 2 in the town.

In other vaccine news, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted authorisation for emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinopharm, potentially paving the way for millions of doses to reach needy countries through a UN-backed programme.

WHO Executive Director Michael J. Ryan, said: “We are concerned about variants. We need to do genomic monitoring around the world, but infrastructures in many countries do not allow it. The virus is changing over time and new ones emerge variants, adapting human behavior is one way to curb them, along with vaccines.”

The decision by a WHO technical advisory group opens the possibility that the Sinopharm vaccine could be included in the UN-backed Covax programme in coming weeks or months and distributed through Unicef and the WHO’s regional office in the Americas.