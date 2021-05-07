Nurse arrested over illegal sale of Covid vaccines

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Nurse arrested over illegal sale of Covid vaccines
CREDIT: twitter

Nurse arrested over illegal sale of Covid vaccines.

THE National Police has shut down an illegal and potentially dangerous mini-operation in which a health professional was allegedly selling and administering Covid vaccines in La Línea de la Concepcion, Cadiz.

The operation centred around a nurse who was reportedly involved in the official vaccination campaign, reports Spanish newspaper Nius.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

However, it’s alleged they took advantage of their position to steal and administer vaccines to people not included in the current vaccination lists.

Sources told the same publication the detainee had left the gym at the time he was arrested.

He was in his car, apparently a high-end vehicle in which he carried the vials.


It’s believed the vaccines were administered at home or in the car itself., in exchange for cash.

The nurse faces charges of bribery, falsification of documents and embezzlement of public funds.

The probe, carried out by the UDEV of the La Línea de la Concepcion Police Station, is investigated by the Instruction Court number 2 in the town.


In other vaccine news, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted authorisation for emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinopharm, potentially paving the way for millions of doses to reach needy countries through a UN-backed programme.

WHO Executive Director Michael J. Ryan, said: “We are concerned about variants. We need to do genomic monitoring around the world, but infrastructures in many countries do not allow it. The virus is changing over time and new ones emerge variants, adapting human behavior is one way to curb them, along with vaccines.”

The decision by a WHO technical advisory group opens the possibility that the Sinopharm vaccine could be included in the UN-backed Covax programme in coming weeks or months and distributed through Unicef and the WHO’s regional office in the Americas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here