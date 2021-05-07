No Curfew On Saturday Night For Andalucia

ANDALUCIA will not have a curfew on Saturday, May 8, and will allow hospitality businesses to open until 12 am.

Andalucia will not have a curfew on Saturday, May 8, and will allow hospitality businesses to open until 12 am, as reported by SUR. Sources of the Board have confirmed that the curfew that would normally begin at 11 pm will be extended until 12 am, as allowed by the current decree alarm status. So, “in practice” there will be no curfew on Saturday night because the state of alarm declines from Sunday, May 9.

“To resolve a situation of uncertainty that could occur tomorrow, Saturday between 11 pm and 12 am, between the beginning of the curfew and the end of the state of alarm, the Board will extend the curfew until 24 hours, within the margin that exists for this, within the current decree of a state of alarm and the opening of the hotel business will also be allowed until that time ”, according to sources.

From Sunday, May 9, there will no longer be a curfew in Andalucia as the state of alarm declines, meaning that hospitality businesses will be able to open until 12 am. Additionally, nightlife such as pubs and discos will reopen their doors until 2 am after over a year of closures.

Juanma Moreno has said that nightlife is “one of the sectors most affected” by the health crises, but has highlighted that the Board will look into “how far it can go” and said that “it might be difficult to get to situations like the ones we had before the pandemic.”