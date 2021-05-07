More social housing for Javea

Linda Hall
More social housing for Javea
AGREEMENT: Ruben Martinez Dalmau signs over Generalitat authorisation to Jose Chulvi Photo credit: Javea town hall

THE Generalitat has given Javea town hall the right to first refusal when local properties belonging to banks or the courts are sold off.

Once these are in municipal hands, they can be used for social housing, explained Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi, as he signed the agreement with Ruben Martinez Dalmau who heads the regional government’s Housing department.

Chulvi pointed out that by 2020 the number of apartments and houses registered as tourist accommodation had risen from 3,406 in 2019 to 4,623.

This increase has had an inevitable impact on the price of long-term rentals the mayor said.

