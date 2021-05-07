More social housing for Javea

THE Generalitat has given Javea town hall the right to first refusal when local properties belonging to banks or the courts are sold off.

Once these are in municipal hands, they can be used for social housing, explained Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi, as he signed the agreement with Ruben Martinez Dalmau who heads the regional government’s Housing department.

Chulvi pointed out that by 2020 the number of apartments and houses registered as tourist accommodation had risen from 3,406 in 2019 to 4,623.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This increase has had an inevitable impact on the price of long-term rentals the mayor said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here