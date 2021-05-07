Marbella beach improvements Published For Public To See

THE regeneration plans for beaches in the centre of Marbella and the remodelling of the promenade are due to be published for the public to see soon.

The regeneration of the section of the coast that runs from La Venus beach to Punta El Ancón are due to be published in Spain’s BOE Official Gazette in the next few days, interested parties then have 30 days to comment on the plans.

The works will include the creation of two offshore banks that will be approximately 100 metres long and about 145 metres from the coast, the creation of the banks on this stretch of beaches will be created by shipping in 200,000 cubic metres of sand. The La Bajadilla, El Faro and La Fontanilla beaches will benefit the most from this action.

Teófilo Ruiz, the central government deputy delegate in Malaga, highlighted the importance of the regeneration to improve the stretch of approximately four kilometres in Marbella.

The project will complement the improvements to the beach between the mouths of the Guadalmina and Guadaiza rivers in San Pedro de Alcántara. The project had an investment of €7.4 million (£6,427,478) and will feature six breakwaters that will be between 100 and 200 metres long. Three of the breakwaters will be in an L-shape and three in a T-shape, which will improve the Guadalmina, Linda Vista and San Pedro de Alcántara beaches.

There will be around 5,000 cubic metres of stones removed and 200,000 cubic metres of sand added.

