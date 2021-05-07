Man Arrested For Neglecting Four Children After Their Mother Died

A MAN has been detained for neglecting his four children after the death of their mother in 2018.

A man has been detained for neglecting his four children after the death of their mother in 2018, Malaga Hoy has reported. The National Police detained the 57-year-old man, who is of Spanish nationality, in Malaga. The defendant stopped caring for his four children, one of them a minor, both emotionally and economically.

Of the four children, the eldest is highly dependant on care and has been looked after by the youngest sibling since she was 14-years-old. The sister took care of her basic needs such as cleaning, assistance, food and the supply of medicines. She also had to be absent from school on occasions to take care of her sister.

The young woman and one of her brothers had been using their orphan’s pensions to try and cover all of their expenses. The defendant has been charged with a crime against family rights and duties, a statement from the National Police indicates.

Over the years the father accumulated significant electricity and housing rent debts before leaving the country. The two youngest brothers had to cover the debts using their orphan pensions, and also with help from neighbours and the social services.

The investigation by the police verified the risks the children faced in these situations and, upon the father’s return from Argentina, he was arrested for crimes against family rights and duties. The Court of Instruction number 1 and the Malaga Prosecutor’s Office for minors have been made aware.