Ione Belarra Will Take Over From Pablo Iglesias

Ione Belarra, the current Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda will stand as a candidate to be Pablo Iglesias successor as the head of Podemos, according to rtve.

Iglesias announced he was leaving his positions in politics following defeat in the Madrid elections this week. Iglesias expressed that he wanted his successor to be female, which placed the ministers’ Irene Montero and Ione Belarra in the running. Both ministers, as well as having an excellent relationship, are the number two and three of Podemos, respectively.

Following his exit from the coalition government, Iglesias pointed to Yolanda Díaz, third vice president and minister of labour, as his successor. However, at the moment, Díaz has refused the training. She has also said on several occasions that she does not militate in Podemos but in the PCE.

This has made Belarra the main candidate to assume the role of the new secretary-general of the ‘purple’ party. She was also one of Iglesias’s most trusted people and is a part of the decision making that surrounded him.

Just one and a half months ago, Belarra came to the forefront in the coalition government and in United We Can as the new Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda.

The decision has not yet been made by Podemos as to whether the replacement will be carried out formally through a new assembly a year after the ‘Vistalegre III’ that re-elected Iglesias for four years.