Incidence Rates In Spain’s Andalucia Continue To Fall Ready For Raising Of Restrictions

Incidence Rates In Spain's Andalucía Continue To Fall Ready For Raising Of Restrictions
THE cumulative incidence rate of the autonomous community of Andalucia has fallen for the 16th day in a row and now stands at 193.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the last 14 days, which is 4.6 points less than Wednesday, May 5, and 32.5 points below the one registered last Thursday, April 29.

Andalucia has registered, after a first week of interprovincial mobility, a total of 1,434 new cases of coronavirus, which is higher than 1,222 the day before but below the 1,698 seven days ago, according to data collected from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), which also reported 10 deaths in the region.

By provinces, Sevilla has once again added the highest number of infections with 378, followed by Granada with 345, Malaga with 259, Huelva with 120, Jaén with 106, Cordoba with 104, and Cadiz with 100 – only Almeria appears below the 100 cases, with 22.

As for those who died in the last 24 hours, Almeria and Granada are the provinces that add the most deaths, with three in each, followed by Jaén, Malaga, Sevilla, and Cadiz, which registered one death each. Cordoba and Huelva did not report any deaths on Thursday.

As of 00.00h on Saturday May 8, and beginning on Sunday May 9, the current State of Alarm will end in Spain, signalling the end of the curfew, and there will be no limit on the number of people that can meet in homes, seeing the start of the “Andalucian transition to normality,” as Elias Bendodo called it on Tuesday, May 4.


Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta de Andalucia, after his meeting with the Committee of Experts, announced the regulations that will be in place during the period of de-escalation, which will have three phases associated with the level of vaccination.

The Board has chosen to allow the opening of bars and restaurants until midnight as the first measure of a de-escalation in three phases (stabilisation – from May 9, progress -from June 1 – and normalisation – from June 21), linked to the level of vaccination that is being achieved, and in which the capacity and hours of both the restaurants and the commercial establishments will be progressively expanded.

Source: granadadigital


