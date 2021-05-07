Girl Seriously Injured After Being Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend In Benalmedana

AN 18-year-old woman has been admitted to the regional hospital in Malaga after being stabbed over 10 times by her ex-boyfriend.

An 18-year-old woman has been admitted to the regional hospital in Malaga after being stabbed over 10 times by her ex-boyfriend, reports SUR. The young woman was stabbed in the neck, head, stomach and back and also lost a kidney due to the attack. She is in Malaga’s Regional Hospital in a critical condition.

The shocking incident took place in the doorway of her ex-boyfriend’s apartment building in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena at around midnight on Tuesday.

The pair allegedly dated for around two years and the relationship is said to have ended in January. Since then, the attacker is alleged to have harassed the young woman, including on her social media.

The two apparently met on Tuesday to settle a small debt that the alleged perpetrator had with the young woman. She apparently asked him to leave the money in an envelope in her post box, however, he refused and asked her to go to his apartment to collect the money.

When the young woman arrived the 25-year-old Moroccan man is said to have been waiting for her with a knife and then allegedly attacked her in the doorway of the apartment building.

A neighbour made the first call to the emergency services after being alerted by the noise. A few minutes later, the alleged attacker also made a call to the emergency services.

Health workers attended the scene and stabilised the woman, who was then rushed to the Clínico Hospital in Malaga by ambulance in a critical condition. Due to the nature of her injuries, she was then transferred to the Regional Hospital.

The National Police have arrested the alleged attacker and he was initially taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella due to suffering cuts to his hands during the attack. He was admitted for observation under police custody.