GIBRALTAR Is Green As Grant Shapps Opens Up Summer Holidays to the Mediterranean Destination

Grant Shapps, the British government’s Transport Secretary held a press conference at Downing Street today, Friday 7, during which he announced the names of the countries being placed on the ‘green list, meaning they are deemed safe for British holidaymakers to visit from May 17, and not have to undergo any quarantine on return to Britain.

Out of all the popular European destinations, the governments ‘green list’ on the traffic light system – which only contains nine countries worldwide – includes Gibraltar, Portugal, and Israel, while Spain, France, Italy, and Greece remain, for now, in the ‘amber list’, which will be assessed again on June 7, while Turkey is in the ‘red list’.

This is potentially excellent news for the economy of the tiny British Overseas Territory, and its tourism industry, who would never have expected to become the most popular holiday destination in the Med this Summer, although the country has yet to open up to tourists, Brits included, with Boris Johnson set to announce a decision about overseas travel on May 17.

Gibraltar became the first country to offer all of its citizens the vaccine, reporting just 4,286 cases since the pandemic began, with 94 deaths, and no new cases reported since May 4, and officials have said tourists will not require Covid tests or evidence of vaccine to enter – making it the easiest destination with no travel restrictions, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

