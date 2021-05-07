Family Argument Ends With Two Brothers Dead In Badajoz Spain.

Police arrested a 61-year-old man today, Friday, May 7, after accusing him of the murder of his two older brothers in the home that the three shared in Los Santos de Maimona, a town of just 8,000 inhabitants situated in the province of Badajoz near the Portuguese border.

The bodies of the victims, two men also in their sixties, were found by the police in one of the rooms of the house, bound, gagged, and surrounded by garbage. The alleged murderer had barricaded himself in the house and the officers were unable to enter until they obtained a court order.

According to police reports, the neighbours began to miss Kikín (Francisco) and Antonio Ortiz Román, two brothers of 68 and 64 years old who had barely left Los Santos de Maimona (Badajoz) in their lives.

The two lived with their little brother, Rafael, 61, in the family home, a one-story house on the outskirts of Extremadura.

The latest episodes starring Rafael in the town was when he was “reported a week ago to the local police for masturbating in front of two ladies and for throwing feces at the door of some neighbours,” according to sources in the investigation, this made many fear the worst in the face of the sudden disappearance of his brothers.

It is understood that the Guardia Civil approached Gildas’ house, as they are well known in the area, on Monday after receiving a call from the senior center, where the brothers used to eat every day.

Rafael, who is a black belt for karate, opened the door to the officers, but immediately went on the defensive and came to physically threaten them “with a hay pitchfork,” The polices could not get through the front door of the house and had to ask a judge for permission to access the home.

They finally gained access and soon confirmed the neighbours suspicions.

“Antonio and Kikín were dead and were tied to two chairs, in a room that Rafael had filled with all kinds of garbage, “said sources in the case. Upon entering the house the officers had noticed a strong smell of gas and later found that Rafael was carrying a lighter.

They estimated that the two brothers had died a few days earlier, maybe on Sunday. “Their faces were shattered from the blows, apparently inflicted with a stick or some blunt object,” officers said. The absence of other signs of violence leads the officers to believe that they died as a result of being beaten to the head. “He filled their mouths with newspaper and toilet paper, so they could not scream or ask for help,” said the offciers.

Once they managed to get him to the police station, Rafael continued to be aggressive against law enforcement officials. He is still waiting to be charged with the crime of double murder by court number 2 of Zafra- a town situated in the Province of Badajoz

The violent death of the two brothers has shocked the town and the City Council yesterday decreed two days of official mourning. “Los Santos de Maimona is a quiet town, and crime data confirms that it is one of the safest in Extremadura. News like this overwhelms us, startles us, and makes us very sad ”, said the mayor.

Source: El Pais