Dénia Beach Bars Unable To Open Due To Protected Birds Nesting Nearby

Dénia Beach Bars Unable To Open Due To Protected Birds Nesting In The Nearby Dunes



With a very short season lined up, and warmer weather on its way, beach bar owners in Dénia are preparing themselves, with the anticipation of recovering some of the huge losses they have incurred during the pandemic, but, due to the presence of a protected species of bird – the plover – nesting in the nearby dunes, only two out of the six beach bars have so far been granted permission to open, with the other four being told they must wait until July 1.

This action means that the two beach bars planned for Punta del Raset, along with the others in Albaranes, and Molins, must wait another two months before they can open for what will be a very short season surely.

La Marineta Cassiana and Les Bovetes beach bars – both belonging to Marisa Fuentes – are prepared and ready to welcome patrons, with Marisa hoping for good business after Marineta Cassiana didn’t even open last year, saying she is excited at the prospect of opening again, and that “people want to be outdoors”.

Ms Fuentes is convinced that after spending such a long time confined to their homes, “people want to move, open-air, and Dénia is a key point for tourism. That gives you good expectations”, convinced that the starting point will coincide with the San Isidro festival at the end of next week, and with the mobility restrictions lifted between autonomous communities, many people will travel to the area from Madrid, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

