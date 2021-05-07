Cyclist dies after falling off bike in Fuengirola.

A 57-YEAR-OLD cyclist has died after coming off his bike while cycling along the Paseo Marítimo Rey del España in Fuengirola.

According to health sources, the man tragically died at the scene, despite attempts to save his life.

Emergencias 112 Andalucía received a call at 11.45am on Thursday, May 6, reporting the incident and the Local Police, the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and a mobile ICU were sent to the scene.

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done to revive the cyclist.

In other news, National Police in Fuengirola have arrested three people after a shop owner reported the theft of an electronic till from his establishment in the town, resulting in a police investigation being launched.

After setting up a surveillance operation, officers managed to identify three individuals, two males and one female, aged between 19 and 25, and in a statement, the police said it was established that the woman always acted as a lookout while the two males forced access into the premises.

Meanwhile, Fuengirola Council has announced it plans to host meetings to promote local social action groups.

On May 14 and 15, the Plaza de la Constitución in Fuengirola will host a meeting where about 15 local groups will participate to publicise the social action that they carry out in the municipality.

“Fuengirola is a supportive city that has a broad associative fabric and that our residents deserve to know,” said Councillor for Social Welfare and Families, Rocío Rodríguez.

Thus, on May 14 and 15, special stands from associations that carry out their work in Fuengirola will be installed in the Plaza de la Constitución to publicise their activity, attract volunteers and even sell some items of handicraft to raise funds.