Champions League Final Could Be Moved To England As Turkey Is Put On Red Travel List

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Champions League Final Could Be Moved To England As Turkey Is Put On Red Travel List
Champions League Final Could Be Moved To England As Turkey Is Put On Red Travel List. image: Pixabay

Champions League Final Could Be Moved To England As Turkey Is Put On Red Travel List.

UEFA has said it is considering it’s options for the Istanbul final after Turkey was added to the UK’s red list for travel.

The UK tonight (6.0 pm- May 7) added Turkey to it’s red list for travel just three weeks before the Champions League final takes place in Istanbul.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Uefa have been adamant that the final of European football’s premier club competition will be held as planned at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, May 29, despite questions over the suitability of fans travelling from England and growing calls for the match to be moved to the UK.

However, Turkey has now been officially added to the UK’s “red list”, with transport secretary Grant Shapps reiterating on Friday that such nations “should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances, where repeated testing and isolation in designated Government hotels on return is compulsory”.

The minister said: “Non-UK residents who have been in a red country in the last 10 days will still be barred from entering the UK. I must tell you that now due to concerns about Covid rates and variants of concern, Turkey, the Maldives, Nepal must regrettably be added to the red list.”

Mr. Shapps said the UK is open to hosting the game, but stressed it was a decision for European football’s governing body. “I’m afraid we are having to put Turkey on the red list,” Mr. Shapps told a Downing Street news conference. This will have a number of ramifications. First of all, it does mean with regards to the Champions League, fans should not travel to Turkey. The FA is in discussions with UEFA on this. We are very open to hosting the final but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA.


He added, quote: “Of course the UK has already got a successful track record of football matches with spectators, so we are well placed to do it. We are very open to it but it is, in the end, a decision for UEFA to make, but given there are two English clubs in that final, we look forward to what they have to say.”

 

Source: skynews


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here