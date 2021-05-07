Champions League Final Could Be Moved To England As Turkey Is Put On Red Travel List.

UEFA has said it is considering it’s options for the Istanbul final after Turkey was added to the UK’s red list for travel.

The UK tonight (6.0 pm- May 7) added Turkey to it’s red list for travel just three weeks before the Champions League final takes place in Istanbul.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Uefa have been adamant that the final of European football’s premier club competition will be held as planned at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, May 29, despite questions over the suitability of fans travelling from England and growing calls for the match to be moved to the UK.

However, Turkey has now been officially added to the UK’s “red list”, with transport secretary Grant Shapps reiterating on Friday that such nations “should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances, where repeated testing and isolation in designated Government hotels on return is compulsory”.

The minister said: “Non-UK residents who have been in a red country in the last 10 days will still be barred from entering the UK. I must tell you that now due to concerns about Covid rates and variants of concern, Turkey, the Maldives, Nepal must regrettably be added to the red list.”

Mr. Shapps said the UK is open to hosting the game, but stressed it was a decision for European football’s governing body. “I’m afraid we are having to put Turkey on the red list,” Mr. Shapps told a Downing Street news conference. This will have a number of ramifications. First of all, it does mean with regards to the Champions League, fans should not travel to Turkey. The FA is in discussions with UEFA on this. We are very open to hosting the final but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA.

He added, quote: “Of course the UK has already got a successful track record of football matches with spectators, so we are well placed to do it. We are very open to it but it is, in the end, a decision for UEFA to make, but given there are two English clubs in that final, we look forward to what they have to say.”

Source: skynews