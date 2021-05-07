British Man Stabbed To Death In Tenerife

A 31-year-old British man has been stabbed to death in Tenerife.

A 31-year-old British man has been stabbed to death in Tenerife in a suspected burglary. The man is said to have made a desperate attempt to escape his attackers following a knifing incident on a residential complex on the island of Tenerife, a popular holiday destination for British holidaymakers and expats.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the tragic incident happened just before midnight on Thursday in the Island Village close to Playa de las Americas.

Local reports have said that the stabbing may have occurred during a break-in at the home of the deceased man. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A National Police spokesman confirmed this morning, May 7: “The dead man was a 31-year-old Brit. The death was a violent death and occurred at a property in the municipality of Adeje.

“There have been arrests. The matter is still under investigation and there is nothing more we can add at this stage, although we may be able to say more later.”

Reportedly, the victim left a trail of blood as he attempted to escape up a set of stairs that led to the street above the property that is thought to be his home and where the attack took place.

He apparently collapsed on the steps inside the residential estate before he reached the street, leaving bloody handprints on the walls of the apartments as he tried to escape.

It is believed that two men and a woman have been held by police in relation to the attack and were taken to the area today by detectives who inspected the crime scene.

El Dia, an island newspaper, said that the three suspects were accompanied by their lawyers.

Another similar crime happened in February when a middle-aged man was stabbed to death in his home of Torviscas Alto. The victim is alleged to be separated from his wife and spending his time between southern Tenerife and Russia. There have been no arrests made yet.

The same National Police force is in charge of both crimes.