Blaze Rips Through East London Tower Block With Grenfell Type Cladding.

THE London Fire Brigade has over 100 firefighters battling an east London tower block fire which is believed to have been fitted with Grenfell-style cladding. Emergency crews in some 20 fire engines are at the scene in New Providence Wharf, near Canary Wharf, after reports of a blaze this morning.

The Fire Brigade was called shortly before 9am this morning and has been battling the fire ever since. It is understood that parts of the eighth, ninth, and 10th floors are ablaze – thick smoke is enveloping the area making it hard to see exactly what is going on at the moment.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage – evacuations took place this morning but the emergency services are understood to be scouring the building – under extreme risk to their own lives – for anyone left behind. With temperatures now hot enough to melt the steel girders it would be unlikely there would be any survivors.

A local resident, who lives on the 10th floor, said the fire is now out – but that “people were stuck on their balconies and shouting for help,” reports MyLondon.

In a statement earlier this morning, LFB said: “Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on Fairmont Avenue in Poplar,” said the spokesperson.

“Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block. Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight. The Brigade was called at 08.55. Fire crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

In a twist of irony, some residents said the cladding was due to be removed this week…

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

