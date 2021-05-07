Beach access denied in Campello

WORK began on stabilising the coast between Campello’s Muchavista beach and the mouth of the Rio Seco.

The Environment Ministry project will take six months to complete and residents are up arms as 500 properties will no longer have direct access to the promenade, the beach or the dogs-allowed Punta del Riu beach, they complained.

The construction company has put up “No Entry” signs and asked urbanisations to padlock gates giving access to the Paseo. One property, only accessible via the Paseo is completely isolated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Construction operatives quoted in the Spanish media – and later confirmed by the town hall – explained that work will be carried out in phases and not all residents will be affected at the same time.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here