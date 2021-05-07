Andalucía Guarantee’s That “Not A Single Toll Will Be Paid” On It’s Roads.

The Andalucían Government has ‘absolutely rejected’ the Spanish government’s proposal of tolls and has ensured it will guarantee that ” not a single one will be paid” on it’s roads.

Marifrán Carazo, The Minister of Development, Infrastructures and Spatial Planning, announced the “most absolute rejection” of tolls and has ensured that the Junta de Andalucía will guarantee that ” not a single one will be paid” on the roads across the region.

The statement was made to journalists in Seville recently after they asked about the implementation of tolls on Spanish highways, an initiative that is part of the package of structural reforms that the Government of Spain offered to the European Union in order to gain access to funds from the EU Recovery and Resilience Plan.

“This is not the time to raise this debate,” said Carazo, while considering that this is “a very delicate social moment of economic unemployment” and stressed that the governments “of the rest of the countries in the EU are proposing tax breaks- not tax rises.

Carazo said that “this is not the time to propose a new tax burden” and highlighted “the effort and money it took to lift” the tolls on the AP-4 highway, which connects Seville and Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). “Of course, we do not want to take a step back at this time and reestablish it, ” insisted the Minister of Development who, in short, has advocated initiatives to lower taxes. ”

In Andalucía, the details of the Government project surprised the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, who said in Jaén last week that the document sent to Brussels on tolls was an undefined project and that it would never be done without prior negotiation with the rest of the parliamentary groups, although he justified the insertion of this measure in the Recovery plan sent to Brussels because tolls are widespread in Europe.

The Spanish Government, which is scheduled to bring in tolls in 2024, has calculated a payment per kilometer at 0.1 euros.

According to this estimate, a trip on the A-49 motorway from Seville to Huelva would cost 0.85 euros, which would rise to 1.41 euros if the trip is prolonged to Ayamonte. A round trip between Cádiz and Seville on the old toll motorway (AP-4) would cost 1.72 euros in 2024- if it ever comes into force.

Source: ABC