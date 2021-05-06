The Most Expensive High-End Sports Cars In The World

The Eight Most Expensive High-End Sports Cars In The World Right Now



I always catch my breath when I see a high-end sports car driving by, that unmistakable roar of a high-powered engine, the gleaming paintwork, the sleek shape, it’s just so captivating.

Many of course are a limited edition, which have to be ordered well in advance, but most of us are realistic and know we will never be able to own one of these cars, unless we have that lucky lottery ticket!

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Just in case your numbers do come up, here are the top eight most expensive cars in the world right now.

No1. Bugatti La Voiture Noire: Priced at €16.7m (£14.4m), it was built as a tribute to the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic.

No2. Rolls Royce Sweptail: This Rolls Royce is priced at €13m (£11.2m) and was a personal order from a client, and took four years to build, so it is the only one of its kind in the world.

No3. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster: The most exclusive model of Lamborghini, made to celebrate the 50th anniversary, comes in at a cool €7.6m (£6.5m).

No4. Bugatti Divo: €5m (£4.3m) is another limited edition, with only 40 ever made.

No5. Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita: A car built from carbon fibre, which is not easy, hence the reason only two were ever made by the Swedish company, costing €4.5m (£3.9m) each.

No6. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+: Capable of reaching 490kph (304mph), this is one of the fastest cars on the planet, and comes with a price of €3.5m (£3.02m).

No7. Aston Martin Valkyrie: Only 150 of these cars were built, in collaboration with Red Bull Racing, and were all sold in advance, at a price of €3.4m (£2.93m).

No8. Lamborghini Sián: At a price of €3.3m (£2.84m), only 63 of this completely modifiable hybrid sports car were made. The name ‘Sián‘ translates as ‘flash of lightning’.

As I type, another model of car is probably being designed or built, that will end up replacing a car in this list, such is the world of high-end sports cars. Anyway, I am just off to buy my lottery ticket! As reported by okdiario.com.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/