Storm ‘Mathieu’ To Hit Spain By The End Of This Week

Just days after reports of the return of summer, weather experts are now predicting storm ‘Mathieu’ will hit Spain at the end of the week. The start of this week brought rain and thunder on the Costa del Sol, with downpours in Fuengirola, Marbella and Mijas – and experts are now saying the week will end how it started.

Midweek, the Costa del Sol is seeing sunshine and temperatures as high as 30 degrees, however, an explosive cyclogenesis – also known as a weather bomb – will bring more rain and a rapid drop in pressure.

The storm, which has been dubbed ‘Mathieu’, will bring widespread rain to the mainland on Sunday, according to Meteored.

“On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, summer will come early in many parts of Andalucía. Temperatures will exceed 30 degrees in the Guadalquivir Valley and inland Huelva province. The other provinces will also see a notable rise, with maximums between 26 and 30 degrees,” said weather expert José Luis Escudero in his blog for SUR.

Escudero added, “There is a likelihood of a change in the weather from Sunday or Monday in Andalucía when a trough could affect us. This would bring with it a notable drop in temperatures and storms. It will have a very rapid drop in pressure, and possibly be an explosive cyclogenesis.”