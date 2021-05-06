THE exotic red banana that is grown in the Canary Islands is now also appearing on the Peninsula.

THE exotic fruit that is grown in the Canary Islands is now also appearing on the Peninsula, as reported by La Vanguardia. We are seeing more and more exotic fruits in our supermarkets, such as lychees, passion fruit and tamarinds, but the most recent is the red banana which, unlike the rest, doesn’t come from the other side of the world but from the Canary Islands.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The product is part of the Alcampo “Controlled Production” range, which offers “quality and traceability”, according to the chain’s spokesman. Their red colour makes them particularly attractive and they are priced at 3.2 euros per kilo.

The red banana is not of the Cavendish variety, like the traditional Canary Island banana, and as well as the exterior colour difference they also have a different flavour. They are slightly smaller and have a tougher “bright purple, between purple and brown” skin. However, the interior of the fruit looks much like a normal banana, although, there is a slightly pinkish tone to it. The texture is very similar, but the flavour has subtle hints of red fruits, particularly raspberry.

Despite the premier of the red banana on the Peninsula, it is possible to find this variety in Spain outside of the Canary Islands “In the microclimate of Almuñécar the plant has adapted extraordinarily, in fact, it is much more robust than the other types of plantains and bananas that we grow”, explains Manuel Mateos, head of Tiendadefruta.com

The cultivation of this variety is also different, Mateos explains: “Its maturation period is longer. They have to spend up to 100 days to collect it and there is a considerable difference in quality when this maturation occurs in winter”, his recommendation is to consume the banana before the month of October.

As well as the banana being somewhat of a novelty, it could also be important in the future “This varietal could be an alternative to the Cavendish plantain, which is threatened by the Panama disease,” said Mateos.