Madrid doesn’t get its delicacy

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Madrid doesn't get its delicacy
CAMOUFLAGED: Illegal fish hidden amongst amongst other boxes Photo credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil swooped on 110 kilos of undersized hake in Altea port before they could be sent to Madrid.

None of the hake were over 16 centimetres long, when the minimum length is 20 centimetres, explained the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Unit, Seprona.

According to Seprona, as the hake had not been sold at Altea’s harbourside fish market, it lacked the required certificate confirming the catch’s traceability and legality.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

On the contrary, Seprona said, the 110 kilos of immature hake had been hidden and camouflaged amongst fish of the right size and traceability. All the fish had been loaded onto a lorry bound for Madrid, where it would have sold at €12 a kilo, compared with the €3 per kilo paid in Altea.

The Alicante company that bought the fish now faces a €60,000 fine, Seprona said, while the fish was donated to charity once it had passed the necessary health checks.

Seprona also explained that catching young fish significantly undermines the survival of species like hake, while pointing out that if the impounded fish had been left a little longer, they would soon have reached the required size and reproductive age.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here