Madrid doesn’t get its delicacy

THE Guardia Civil swooped on 110 kilos of undersized hake in Altea port before they could be sent to Madrid.

None of the hake were over 16 centimetres long, when the minimum length is 20 centimetres, explained the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Unit, Seprona.

According to Seprona, as the hake had not been sold at Altea’s harbourside fish market, it lacked the required certificate confirming the catch’s traceability and legality.

On the contrary, Seprona said, the 110 kilos of immature hake had been hidden and camouflaged amongst fish of the right size and traceability. All the fish had been loaded onto a lorry bound for Madrid, where it would have sold at €12 a kilo, compared with the €3 per kilo paid in Altea.

The Alicante company that bought the fish now faces a €60,000 fine, Seprona said, while the fish was donated to charity once it had passed the necessary health checks.

Seprona also explained that catching young fish significantly undermines the survival of species like hake, while pointing out that if the impounded fish had been left a little longer, they would soon have reached the required size and reproductive age.

