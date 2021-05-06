Less of a climb in Calpe

CALPE’S Calle Alcalde Vicente Pastor is getting a makeover that includes an escalator for its steep upper section.

The lower section nearest to Avenida de Ifach will also have ramps with intermittent breaks that allow residents to access their homes.

The improvements, which will cost €180,000 are part of the town hall’s Revitalise Calpe plan that is co-financed by the EU’s European Regional Development Plan.

Next in line are Calle Benissa, Calle Murillo and Calle de Fora, all of which are in the Old Town and, like Calle Alcalde Vicente Pastor, are included in Calpe’s Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (Edusi).

