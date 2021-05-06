Introducing Khalan

JAVEA’S Policia Local recently made an addition to their Canine Unit.

The newest member is a young Belgian Malinois named Khalan who is being trained for Search and Rescue (SAR) operations.

Public Safety councillor Pepa Gizbert explained that Khalan will join Kosmo, whose speciality is sniffing out drugs although he is also used for security checks, patrolling at special events and accompanying the Policia Local on visits to local schools.

Once Khalan has been trained in his speciality, he will be another resource for the Forward Command Post during search and rescue emergencies in Javea or wherever needed, Gisbert said.

The Policia Local recently presented both Khalan and Kosmo to Javea’s mayor, where Kosmo gave a brief demonstration of his newly-learnt skills in detecting drugs.

