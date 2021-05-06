Introducing Khalan

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Introducing Khalan
NEWEST MEMBER: Javea’s Canine Unit with Jose Chulvi and Pepa Gisbert Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA’S Policia Local recently made an addition to their Canine Unit.

The newest member is a young Belgian Malinois named Khalan who is being trained for Search and  Rescue (SAR) operations.

Public Safety councillor Pepa Gizbert explained that Khalan will join Kosmo, whose speciality is sniffing out drugs although he is also used for security checks, patrolling at special events and accompanying the Policia Local on visits to local schools.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Once Khalan has been trained in his speciality, he will be another resource for the Forward Command Post during search and rescue emergencies in Javea or wherever needed, Gisbert said.

The Policia Local recently presented both Khalan and Kosmo to Javea’s mayor, where Kosmo gave a brief demonstration of his newly-learnt skills in detecting drugs.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here