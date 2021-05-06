INFOCA Takes Receipt Of Three New Firefighting Helicopters and seven new fire engines.



Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, accompanied by Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development, today, Thursday 6, attended the presentation of new firefighting equipment to Infoca, in Sevilla.

Bringing Andalucia to the forefront of firefighting in Spain, Infoca now has three brand new Super Puma helicopters, which will replace their previous Bell 412 helicopters, with the new models capable of carrying more firefighters, and also has a larger capacity water tank for fighting forest fires.

Built at the Airbus factory in Cádiz, that has a five-year contract with the Junta de Andalucía, the helicopters cost around €3 million (£2.6m), these helicopters also offer a higher level of security to the firefighters during any incident, and will be located at the three bases of Jerez del Marquesado, in Granada, Cartama in the province of Malaga, and, Madroñalejo in Seville, which means that Andalucia has more of these state-of-the-art helicopters that any other autonomous community in Spain.

Also, seven new fire engines were unveiled, at a cost of €2.38m (£2.06m), bringing the total number of this type of engine to 26 in Andalucia, with six more planned for 2022, with Mr Moreno stating that the Board are already working on acquiring another 42 of these fire engines over the next two years, which have extra-large 3,500 litre tanks, combined with a turbopump for draining large flooded areas, as well as being equipped with disposable self-contained breathing apparatus.

Presenting this new equipment, the president said, “they are the result of the agreement reached unanimously with the unions, and respond to the need to rejuvenate the Infoca staff and ensure their professionalisation at the highest level, as they risk their lives facing the game, and at very high temperatures,” while thanking the firefighting sector for their continued work in protecting the citizens and landscape of Andalucia, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

