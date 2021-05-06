Fuengirola Council to host meeting to promote local social action groups

ON May 14 and 15, the Plaza de la Constitución in Fuengirola will host a meeting where about fifteen local groups will participate to publicise the social action that they carry out in the municipality.

“Fuengirola is a supportive city that has a broad associative fabric and that our residents deserve to know,” said Councillor for Social Welfare and Families, Rocío Rodríguez,

Thus, on May 14 and 15, special stands from associations that carry out their work in Fuengirola will be installed in the Plaza de la Constitución to publicise their activity, attract volunteers and even sell some items of handicraft to raise funds.

Along with the exhibition, which has free access, the Volunteer Week is completed with a public recognition gala, which will take place on the afternoon of May 13 at the Hotel Ilunion in Fuengirola.

During that event, the Council will recognise the altruistic work of more than fifteen volunteers from the municipality who have actively participated for years in one or more social groups

This year, for security reasons, attendees will only be able to access the gala if possession of an invitation and it will have all its own security measures to avoid possible infections although anyone who is interested will be able to follow it live through FTV.