“Dead Fraudster” Exposed By Pet Poodle In Mallorca

A SUSPECTED German fraudster who was living in Mallorca allegedly faked her own death and was exposed by her pet poodle. The 47-year-old German woman was arrested by Spanish police for allegedly embezzling approximately €1m (£866,000) from a German solar power firm that she worked for, according to the BBC.

Suspicions were raised at the solar power firm in Rostock, Northern Germany, when the woman’s parents reported she had died in a car crash in March 2020. However, police said she had been residing in Mallorca under fake ID documents.

Private detectives were hired by the solar power firm and after investigating her social media they discovered that she owned a ‘giant’ poodle.

The detectives investigating the woman tracked her down to a villa in Santa Ponça after seeing a man walking a giant poodle – a breed which is uncommon on the island.

The woman is out on bail at the moment and has reportedly admitted to faking her own death.

‘Giant’ poodles, often called ‘royal’ poodles, are actually just the standard poodle and are at least 28cm (15 inches) tall at the shoulder. Smaller poodles are toy or miniature.