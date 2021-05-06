Benidorm awaits Fuenlabrada arrivals

WITH all regional perimeters lifted in Spain, Fuenlabrada residents hope to descend on Benidorm within days.

Although the government-subsidised Imserso holidays for pensioners are due to start in the autumn, the Fuenlabrada Senior Citizens’ Cultural Association (Acumafu) has no intention of waiting that long.

As it did last summer, Acumafu is organising package holidays, although the 2021 holidays were short-lived owing to the worsening Covid pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Now the association is offering all-inclusive five-day package holidays in three-star Benidorm and Torremolinos hotels for €150 per person, beginning on May 16.

Almost 9,000 people have already put their names down for the trips although only 3,600 are from the Madrid municipality, while the remainder are from elsewhere in Spain.

“Practically all of them want to go to Benidorm,” Acumafu’s president Marcelo Cornella said.

“We began to get organised some time ago so that we would be ready when the time came,” he added.

Passengers on the Acumufu coaches will travel in bubbles, only mixing with their own group while travelling and once they arrive at their hotels to guarantee that there is no risk of spreading infection.

Prior vaccination is obligatory, while health and safety regulations including social distancing will be in place.

“Everyone must wear a mask and each person will receive an FPP2 mask every day,” Cornella said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here