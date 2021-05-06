Artists goes to work on an egg

ENCA CAEN, a Belgian artist who lives Alicante provinc, is sculpting a gigantic marble egg in Orxeta.

More than 5 metres tall, the egg is a symbol of rebirth during the difficult times of the Covid pandemic, the artist explained.

The egg will be topped by a huge crown and a statement from Orxeta town hall has explained that although not yet finished, the egg’s “surprising purpose” will be revealed later.

