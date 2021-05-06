Another notch for Paula’s gun

IT was time for Alfaz town hall to arrange yet another reception for young markswoman Paula Morcilla following her latest victory.

Paula was recently proclaimed the winner of the women’s category of the Valencian Community’s Olympic Shooting Championships. Afterwards she visited the municipal sports centre for a relaxed meeting with Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arquest, accompanied by Loli Albero, Oscar Perez and Toni Such, respective councillors for Education, Sport and Urban Development.

This latest achievement follows Paula’s triumph last March on winning the junior section of Spain’s Young Promises Championships.

As a member of the Spanish Federation of Olympic Shooting’s top-level competition group, Paula recently received a call to attend the European Championships on May 27 in Osijek (Croatia) where she will be competing against some of the best markswomen in the world.

She is currently training for the event by practising up to three times a week at the Cheste shooting range in Valencia province.

Paula began shooting at the Alfaz’s Clay Pigeon Shooting Club in July 2019 when she was just 15, obtaining such spectacular results that she was soon snapped up by the Valencian Olympic Shooting Federation and later the Spanish Federation where she belongs to the top-level competition group.

In 2020 she set a new record by shattering a record 109 plates.

