Andalucía’s ‘Return To Normality’ Begins On Sunday 9 when the state of alarm finishes



As of 00:00h on Saturday 8, into Sunday 9, the current State of Alarm will end in Spain, which means the end of the curfew, and no limit on the number of people who can meet in homes, seeing the start of the “Andalucían transition to normality”, as Elias Bendodo called it last Tuesday.

Today, Thursday 6, Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta de Andalucía, after his meeting with the Committee of Experts, announced the regulations that will be in place during the period of de-escalation, which will have three phases associated with the level of vaccination.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In each phase, the opening hours of shops and hotels will be gradually extended. Likewise, the capacity of shops, bars, restaurants, transport, and public shows will depend on the alert level – from 1 to 4 – declared in each municipality.

Phase 1, the ‘Stabilization Phase’, runs from May 9 to 31, with the hospitality sector allowed to extend their opening hours to midnight, with a maximum of eight people allowed per table indoors, and ten on the terraces, while in the case of nightclubs, they can open until 2am, but dance floors can only be used outdoors, and in locations with level alert 1, and masks are mandatory.

Celebrations are allowed a maximum capacity of 300 people inside and 500 outside, and shows, cinemas, theatres, sporting events, and bullrings, at alert levels 1 and 2, must keep a free seat between groups of spectators. In the rest of the levels, it will be necessary to respect the metre and a half of social-distancing.

However, the perimeter closures of municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants are maintained with incidents of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Of course, it is stipulated that any of the legislations are subject to change at any time by the Board, depending on the seriousness of the epidemic situation in each municipality or health district.

Juanma Moreno explained that Phase 2, the ‘Advance Phase’ of de-escalation, will run from June 1 to 21, where the threshold increases to 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although the president was confident that, by then, there will be no need to apply the closure.

Phase 3, the ‘Normalization Phase’, begins on June 21 and is based on the projected plan of having 70 per cent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose by this date, and 40 per cent fully immunised, as Mr Moreno stated, “After 14 months we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel”, while warning that sadly, the regulations laid out by the Board do run the risk of going before the judges to be appealed, which means hypothetically, they could be overturned, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

💬 @JuanMa_Moreno:

✔️Playas y piscinas: sin limitación de horario, pero será necesario un plan específico de protección y distancia de 1,5 m. entre grupos.

▶️Normas vigentes: del 9 al 31 de mayo.

▶️1 de junio: se activaría la fase de avance con menores restricciones#COVIDー19 ✅ pic.twitter.com/JWz4HnlwWu — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) May 6, 2021

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/