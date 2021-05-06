Alicante to close city centre to traffic on Sundays in pilot scheme.

ALICANTE Council is closing the city centre to traffic on Sundays and holidays in May and June as part of a summer pilot scheme to expand pedestrian spaces and promote sustainable mobility.

The Plaza del Ayuntamiento, Calle Rafael Altamira and Rambla Méndez Núñez, will be closed off from 11am to 9pm to allow for walks and sports activities, maintaining distances and measurements anti-Covid.

Councillor for Mobility, José Ramón González, explained the initiative was tried out for the first time at Christmas “with a very good reception from the public.”

This enthusiastic response has prompted the city council to laiunch the pilot project ahead of the summer to make Alicante “a more livable city, giving priority to pedestrians, with more green areas and calmer traffic.”

The aim is to “improve the quality of life of residents and reactivate commercial activity, with the reorganisation of urban space.”

The cut off point will be made in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, in the section between Calles Jorge Juan and Rafael Altamira, establishing a pre-cut in the Calle San Telmo with Plaza del Mar to guarantee access to neighbouring streets Gravina, Jorge Juan, Lonja de Caballeros.

The restrictions will be supervised and carried out by the Local Police who will control anti-Covid measures such as social distancing and the use of masks.

The closures will take place on Sundays, May 9, 16, 23 and 30, June 6, 13, 20, 23, the local holiday on June 24 and regional holiday on the 27th.