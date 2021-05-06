A step up for Jalon museum

THE Generalitat’s Culture, Education and Science department has recognised Jalon’s museum as specialising in both ethnology and archaeology.

It was officially classed as an Ethnology museum, dedicated to the branch of anthropology that deals with races and peoples, in 2006.

Recognition as an Archaeology museum was “fundamental,” declared Jalon’s Heritage councillor Gerard Fullana.

“In future, our museum can put on show all the items found during archaeological operations inside the municipality,” he said.

The regional Culture department has also provided a €20,000 grant that the town hall will use to modify the museum, changing the current permanent exhibition and introducing new elements with audio-visual formats, Fullana said.

“The museum needs a change of image, which we are working on. We also want to thank bodies like the Marge Llarg cultural association,” Fullana added.

Jalon has countless archaeological sites that include the Mançano shelter and the Meravelles cave – both of which contain prehistoric wall art – as well as the Moorish castles of d’Aixa castle and Bernia. All four are protected as an Asset of Cultural interest.

