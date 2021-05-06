A 15-Year-Old Alicante Boy’s ‘Cave Home’ Goes Viral

A 15-Year-Old Alicante Boy’s ‘Cave Home’ In La Romana Goes Viral



Andrés Cantó is a young man from Alicante on the Costa Blanca, Spain, living with his family in a small rural town of just 2,400 inhabitants, La Romana, and like most teenage boys, Andrés is prone to arguing with his parents, but never could have imagined one such argument turning him into a viral phenomenon.

It started on March 9, 2015, when he argued with his parents over not wanting to change his clothes to go on a trip into town, which resulted in Andrés heading to where the family had planned to build a swimming pool the year before, but without the funds, it had never happened, and all that existed there was a well.

In a way to vent his anger, the boy took a pickaxe that had been lying nearby and started to hit the ground with it, joking on his Twitter account when recalling the moment, “I did not handle emotions very well”, and each time he felt anger, he would go there and vent his anger with the pickaxe, going deeper and deeper in the same spot.

Three years later, by 2018, the hole had grown deep, and explained what happened then with his friend Andreu, “I told him what I wanted to do in the hole and he soon came every afternoon with his moto-pico”, until, after a few months’ time, the hole even had a staircase, and Andrés described the physical toil, “It was like going to the gym”, he told the Huffington Post.

Andreu soon tired of the hard work and Andrés was not left with his hammer and chisel to shape what was now a cave, which by 2019 had its first ‘room’, putting his two years of art history into practice, “We played some architecture, I kept the fundamentals of vaults, arches and elements to support themselves”, he said, with so much soil being removed below-ground that the terrace above grew by half a metre in depth.

Soon the boy has set up an electrical installation to have light, and ran a network of pipes to have a system of heating, and even built a furnace, with an iron pipe with a motor attached to extract all the smoke, and, he even has wi-fi!

Word soon got out, and he had a visit from the local authorities who wanted to review his ‘home’ from a safety aspect, “I have had to ask for a building permit”, with inspectors coming to visit him, said the surprised boy on his Twitter, happily tweeting some hours later, “everything is ok”, and his story has gone viral online, as reported by clarin.com.

