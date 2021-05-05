‘Weather Bomb’ In Andalucía Marks An End To Spain’s State Of Alarm

‘Weather Bomb’ Could Bring Torrential Rain To Spain On Sunday.



After several days of unusually high temperatures that could reach as high as 30 degrees, a phenomenon called an ‘explosive cyclogenesis’, which is also known as a ‘Weather Bomb’, looks likely to bring torrential rain and storms to the provinces of Andalucía on Sunday, May 9. That particular day is significant because it is when Spain’s state of alarm is due to end.

Storm ‘Mathieu’, is forecast to cause widespread rain across the mainland on Sunday and Monday and is at the moment lurking north of the Azores, according to Meteored.

In Malaga province – towns such as Antequera and the Guadalhorce Valley will enjoy temperatures of around 30 degrees. The state meteorological agency (Aemet) is forecasting a maximum of 25 degrees and a minimum of 15 for the rest of the Andalucían coast.

Source: SUR