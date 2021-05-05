Unit Of Guardia Civil In Catalonia Tests Positive For Covid-19

UNIT Of Guardia Civil In Catalonia Has 15 Officers Testing Positive For Covid-19



Unions representing the Guardia Civil have reported on Tuesday 4 that 15 agents of the Reserve and Security Group (GRS) stationed in Catalonia have tested positive for Covid-19 in an outbreak that they blame on the Generalitat’s decision to halt the vaccination of officers in the region.

Sources confirmed that the outbreak was among the 15 Guardia Civil officers who are stationed at the Vandellós II nuclear power station in Tarragona, who are part of the GRS in Barcelona.

The AUGC, the main union, reported that “almost all – 15 out of 18 – of the GRS agents in Barcelona are infected”, and claim it is “the consequence of not having vaccinated the Guardia Civil officers in Catalonia”.

Both unions of the Guardia Civil and the National Police have filed complaints against the Generalitat health officials for the delay of many weeks in not vaccinating their officers, compared to the those of Mossos d’Esquadra or local police, who have already been immunised.

Yesterday, Monday 3, the Generalitat was forced by the TSJ of Catalonia into restarting the vaccine rollout among the officers, in line with the guidelines set out for the whole of Spain by the Ministry of Health, with the government having threatened the Catalan authorities some days prior to the court’s decision, that they would take it upon themselves to vaccinate the officers if they had to.

AEGC, another of the unions, called the actions of the Generalitat “discrimination” by the autonomous government against the Guardia Civil officers, for denying them the vaccine while speeding up the process in the Mossos.

In a message to the Generalitat, the APROGC said, “The unjustifiable delay in the vaccination of the Guardia Civil in Catalonia, amended by the TSJC, already has consequences: almost all of the GRS in Barcelona infected in one service”, as reported by moncloa.com.

