Three Arrested For Voting Twice At Madrid Elections

The National Police have arrested three people for voting twice in yesterday’s Elections in the community of Madrid. According to EFE police sources, there have also been ten further cases discovered.

As reported by BCFocus, the three people who have been arrested are a 40-year-old man and two women, aged 39 and 36, they are all of Spanish nationality. They were all arrested at three different polling stations in the Puente de Vallecas district. Cases of double voting were detected 13 times until 6 pm yesterday.

Four of the cases were detected in the city of Leganés and two in Alcorcón, the rest were found to be in the districts of the capital Puente de Vallecas, Carabanchel, Chamberí, Centro and Ciudad Lineal. The same sources said that a situation like this has never happened in the electoral nominations of the Community of Madrid.

The news follows the announcement that Pablo Iglesias has quit politics after his party was defeated by the conservative Popular Party in yesterday’s elections.

The former political science professor, with his trademark ponytail, became one of the fixtures of Spanish politics when the left-wing party, Podemos (we can), formed in 2014.

Iglesias said today, May 5: “I resign from all my functions, leaving politics in the sense of party politics, of institutional politics.”

The founder and leader of the Podemos party announced that he was quitting politics so that he wasn’t “an obstacle to the renewal of leadership” the leftist party needs.

Iglesias passes the leadership baton on to the parties labour minister, Yolanda Díaz.