Those without internet in Mallorca can book vaccinations at pharmacies

By
John Smith
-
0
Announcing the agreement with pharmacies
Announcing the agreement with pharmacies Credit: Balearic Government

THE Balearic Health Service has reached an agreement with the College of Pharmacists so that those who are uncomfortable with computers can register for vaccinations.

Info Vacuna Covid has reported a significant number of phone calls from users who do not know how to use digital tools or who do not have an internet connection.

For this reason, the collaboration of the pharmacies has been requested, so that from now on users with these problems can request an appointment online, via pharmacies, to be vaccinated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In order to expedite the vaccination process against Covid-19, the Health Service launched on April 16 a new system for requesting appointments via the Internet.

To do this it created the BITCITA application, easy to use, very intuitive and does not require any prior training.

All you have to do is access it via the link https://www.ibsalut.es/cita-previa-vaccinacio-covid-19 and register with the regional DNI or CIP by adding the year of birth.


So far more than 10,000 citizens have requested an appointment through BITCITA vaccinated and currently those born between 1952 and 1961 can do so.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here