Those without internet in Mallorca can book vaccinations at pharmacies

THE Balearic Health Service has reached an agreement with the College of Pharmacists so that those who are uncomfortable with computers can register for vaccinations.

Info Vacuna Covid has reported a significant number of phone calls from users who do not know how to use digital tools or who do not have an internet connection.

For this reason, the collaboration of the pharmacies has been requested, so that from now on users with these problems can request an appointment online, via pharmacies, to be vaccinated.

In order to expedite the vaccination process against Covid-19, the Health Service launched on April 16 a new system for requesting appointments via the Internet.

To do this it created the BITCITA application, easy to use, very intuitive and does not require any prior training.

All you have to do is access it via the link https://www.ibsalut.es/cita-previa-vaccinacio-covid-19 and register with the regional DNI or CIP by adding the year of birth.

So far more than 10,000 citizens have requested an appointment through BITCITA vaccinated and currently those born between 1952 and 1961 can do so.