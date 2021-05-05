The origin of “420” and how it shapes Cannabis culture today

Is it linked to Bob Marley in any way? Simply a code word among smokers to light one up?, Teatime in Amsterdam? (It’s always teatime in Amsterdam). What if has something to do with the number of chemical compounds that are found in cannabis? This is a no because we are still discovering cannabinoids…Or was it, in fact, a term created by five high school boys who were sent on a treasure hunt and named themselves “The Waldo’s”.

The Waldos and the beginnings of 420

Dating back to 1971, The Waldos was a group of five friends who attended Marin County’s San Rafael high school. They heard about a secret grow patch of marijuana that had been planted by a member of the U.S Coast Guard on Point Reyes Peninsula which had been abandoned. The Coast Guardsman’s brother, who was a friend of Waldo Steve, gave the boys a map to help them find the treasure and so, the hunt was on!

The Waldos agreed to meet at 4:20 p.m. every afternoon at the statue of chemist Louis Pasteur on the high school campus where they met, got high together, and headed off in search of the patch.

In the coming school days, The Waldos would use the term ‘420 Louie’ in order to prevent their parents and teachers to know what they are up to and also as a reminder to each other of their afternoon probe to find that patch.

However, instead of the map helping them find an abandoned grow patch of Marijuana, it led to afternoons of mischief, escapades, and laughter. Indeed they never found the grow patch but had a lot of fun searching for it and a catchphrase that will shape today’s cannabis movement.

Eventually, they dropped the ‘Louie’ and just said 420 in reference to smoking cannabis.

420 turned into their secret slang and their own private humor among many other catchphrases of theirs. This catchphrase caught the attention of others and it spread from one generation to another, city to city, country to country, and eventually, it traveled across decades and throughout the media across the globe.

How a treasure hunt started Marijuana day (4/20) and shaped cannabis culture

It is inevitable that when you see 4:20, 4/20, or 420 you instantly associate it with lighting one up or getting high. On any given day, when the clock strikes 16:20 somebody is giving a giggle at the clock while packing a glass pipe or lighting up a joint.

The term Four-Twenty has turned into an essential part of the dialect among the cannabis community and is shaping its culture and movement in a big way today and into the foreseeable future.

420 is a term used among cannabis users to either smoke, meet up to smoke, or to say that they have some cannabis to smoke; businesses, websites advertising for potential housemates, tenants, vacation facilities, restaurants, and bars also use this to show that the person or place is accepting of people who smoke cannabis and probably do so themselves.

While the term 420 originates from The Waldos 50 years ago, the use of the term was spread further thanks to the group’s connection to the legendary rock band: The grateful dead.

It all officially started with a flyer over Christmas week in Oakland,1990. Steven Bloom, a reporter of High Times Magazine at the time was wandering through The Lot – a timeless gathering of hippies that are said to spring up in the parking lot before every Grateful Dead concert. Bloom was handed a yellow flyer by a deadhead which said: “We are going to meet at 4:20 on 4/20 for 420-ing in Marin County at the Bolinas Ridge sunset spot on Mt. Tamalpais”. Upon publishing that flyer the term 420 gained popularity nationally and internationally.

As of the 1990s, April 20th (4/20 as per US calendars) is marked as an international counter-culture holiday to date.

For the cannabis community, it is the best day of the year and most of them take a day off work to celebrate this day as if it is an official holiday.

What the date stands for varies from person to person but it all comes down to one thing: celebrating Marijuana. While some people just want to gather, get high, and celebrate what this date means to the cannabis community, others see it as an opportunity to push for legalization or celebrate the legalization of Marijuana. Normally attendees turn up to peacefully protest and call on governments to legalize the plant.

Events that take place on 4/20 around the globe

National cannabis festival

The national cannabis festival takes place in Washington DC, if you reside there or plan on traveling there over 4/20 it is a great event to take part in! Not only is there good music, but also education sessions.

London 420 rally

In spite of it still being illegal to consume cannabis in public in the UK, it is not stopping the annual London 420 rally taking place at Hyde Park to protest the country’s criminalization of cannabis.

Elite Cup 420 festival

The Elite Cup 420 festival begins on April 18 and takes place in Amsterdam. The event features live music, infused lunches along with coffee shop tours, and more!

Free Cannabis Community 420 Picnic

The free Cannabis Community 420 Picnic takes place in Sydney Australia.

You will want to check out this free event where there will be food provided by D’Munchies, joint rolling competitions, and prize giveaways.

420 Toronto

During 420 Toronto, on 4/19,Marc Emery joined by other speakers will present. There will also be a ton of vendors including Crop king seeds and Women Grow.

The Waldos are still friends today, and little did they know back then that their youthful shenanigans and escapades would create not only a national movement but sooner or later an international cannabis holiday.