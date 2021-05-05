Spanish “Disaster Girl” Sells Meme For $500,000 (€416,750)

SPANISH “Disaster Girl” aka Zoë Roth sold her famous meme for almost $500,000 (€416,750).

As reported by High Snobiety, Spanish “Disaster Girl” aka Zoë Roth sold her famous meme for almost $500,000 (€416,750) at an NFT (non-fungible token) auction.

The famous image that is recognised all over the world was taken by her father, Dave Roth when she was just four years old. The image shows Zoë smirking in front of a house that is up in flames. The image went viral after her father won a photo contest in 2007 and it has since been photoshopped thousands of times, showing Zoë smirking at everything from the Titanic sinking to natural disasters.

Zoë, now 21-years-old, is planning on using the money to pay off her college debts and she also wants to donate a portion of the money to charity. Roth told The New York Times that turning the meme into an NFT, which is a form of digital currency like Bitcoin, was a way to regain control: “People who are in memes didn’t really have a choice in it,” she said. “The internet is big. Whether you’re having a good experience or a bad experience, you kind of just have to make the most of it.”

The “disaster Girl” meme isn’t the first to be sold as an NFT, Grumpy Cat and Overly Attached Girlfriend bot sold for multiple thousands.

Dubai based company 3F, who bought the “disaster Girl” image also bought “Overly Attached Girlfriend” earlier this month.

Meme manager Ben Lashes said “I think anytime you can find a collector — no matter what the price is — who respects the art behind it and is going to cherish it, that’s a successful sale, whether it’s one Ether or 200 or 300.”