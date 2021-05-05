Spain’s Job Market Expands And Unemployment Drops In April As Covid Restrictions Are Relaxed.

Spain’s job market is expanding after 13 months of stagnation and decline, according to the latest data shared today, Wednesday, May 5, by Spain’s Ministry of Labour and Social Economy together with the Ministry of Social Security.

The number of unemployed decreased by 39,012 people during the month of April to reach 3,910,628 unemployed, while contributions to Social Security coffers increased by an extra 134,396 compared to the month of March.

The labour market improved in April thanks to the creation of jobs in sectors such as construction, agriculture, fishing, and livestock. This comes as the tourism sector continues to lose jobs. Accommodation, transportation, travel, and air transportation agencies also lost jobs but a revival in international travel in time for the summer period is expected.

April has traditionally been a good month for employment, due to seasonal factors (such as the arrival of good weather), and above all, because it marks the start of the tourist campaign, with the traditional pull of Holy Week adding to the numbers.

However, the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 has resulted in the last two festivities being cancelled, ruining the traditional events that used to stimulate tourism and generate income for the local economy.

Despite the fact that some restrictive measures are still in force that limits mobility, and continue to punish tourism, the flexibility of some of them (such as the extension of the opening hours in the hotel industry ) and the successive renewal of the ERTE – whose extension will end on May 31 – have revitalised some businesses.

According to the data of this Wednesday, in April 2021 there were 79,425 more unemployed than a year ago, and that during that month the Spanish population was confined to their homes.

The gender gap between men and women continues to reflect the gap between both genders for another month: women continue to be the majority (2,263,125) and represent 57.8% of the portfolio of unemployed; well above men (1,647,503, 42.2%).

Andalucía (984,497), Catalonia (497,185) and the Valencian Community (447,650) are the territories with the most unemployed. Catalonia is the community with the lowest figure with respect to the month of March (-8,715), ahead of the Basque Country (-3,039).

