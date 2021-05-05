Sevilla Fire Engine Racing To A Fire Overturns In The Road.

SEVILLA Fire Engine Racing To A Fire Overturns And Blocks The Road For Two Hours



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, deployed the Sevilla Provincial Council’s fire engine from the Arahal Park to an incident in El Viso del Alcor, in the province of Sevilla, on Tuesday 4, at around 2.30pm.

As the vehicle was on route to the incident, it was involved in an accident as it exited the A-92 onto the A-8100 road that connects Utrera with Carmona, around 100 metres after turning off, resulting in it flipping over upside down, and across the road, blocking the traffic for more than two hours.

Traffic had to wait patiently for the tow truck to arrive at around 4pm, and to clear all the debris from the road, until, eventually, the road was opened again. The driver could give no explanation for the cause of the accident, and luckily, nobody was injured.

As for the blaze, it was in the garage of a single-storey house on Calle Los Alcores in El Viso del Alcor, from where neighbours had called 122 reporting thick clouds of black smoke coming from the property, which, in the absence of the crashed fire engine, was eventually tackled by officers from the El Viso del Alcor, and the Guardia Civil.

The fire was quickly extinguished and an investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the blaze, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

