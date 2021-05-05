Senator To Reopen Three Of Its Andalucía Beach Hotels In May

Senator Chain Is To Reopen Three Of Its Andalucía Based Beach Hotels In May



José María Rossell, the manager of the Senator Hotels & Resorts chain, has announced that in May the company plans to reopen three of its beach hotels located in Andalucía, and they expect to be at full capacity by June.

The chain, born in Almería, has around 40 complexes across Spain, and sources from the chain told Europa Press that by opening its beachfront hotels it is hoping to be busy this Summer, after the pandemic had forced the closure of all of their facilities last year.

They plan to open the Playacapricho Hotel, located in Roquetas de Mar, in Almería, along with the Playacartaya Spa & Acquapark Hotel in Cartaya, Huelva, and the Playaballena Spa & Acquapark Hotel in Rota, Cádiz, all of which are located near to the beach.

Once these three hotels are operational again, José María Rossell said the company plans to reopen all their other beach hotels, with the objective of having them all ready to receive guests this Summer.

These beachfront hotels are the chains most “holiday” hotels, where activities are based around aquatic facilities and entertainment, with swimming pools, slides, and some even having their own aqua park, along with what Mr Rossell calls “a careful gastronomy”, a package designed to offer guests “the most special days of the year, and enjoy their holidays to reconnect and recharge their batteries”.

Two of the chain’s hotels have already been open throughout 2021, the Senator Marbella Spa Hotel, on Málaga’s Costa del Sol, and the Senator Castellana Hotel in Madrid, as reported by europapress.es.

