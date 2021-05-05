Recent and informative news in brief from around the Costa del Sol

In bloom

KNOWN for the number and quality of flowers and plants throughout the municipality, the Estepona Council has confirmed that it will plant more than 400,000 specimens of different flower and shrub species during the spring-summer campaign all of which have been grown at the town’s nursery.

Covid initiative

THE Marbella Local Police are carrying out an information campaign on prevention measures against Covid-19, which will be heard by the students of eleven educational centres in the municipality. This initiative, has been developed in collaboration with the Culture delegation and Covid managers.

Speedier process

IF residents in Torremolinos wanted to undertake minor alterations to properties, it used to take three months for approval to be granted. Now the Council has changed its rules so that once the application and payment of fees have been made. work can start a day later.

New vehicles

THE Operational Services department of the Benalmadena Council has received four new vehicles costing €63,636.32 which have been specially chosen for their size so that they can move even through the narrowest streets of the municipality. Although small the interior cabin will be comfortable for workers.

Vaccination centre

WITH effect from May 3, those due to have inoculations against Covid-19 found that the Mijas vaccination centre moved from Casa de la Cultura de Las Lagunas to the new centre in Cortijo Don Elías, which has ample parking spaces, covered waiting area and other improvements.

Combatting loneliness

THE Fuengirola Council is partnering with the Harena Foundation to campaign to combat loneliness amongst the elderly, an initiative that seeks to raise awareness about the problem that affects this age group and to recruit volunteers to speak to them either in person or by phone.

Medical services

THE Casares Council is investing €169,000 to provide additional emergency doctor service from 3pm to 6pm every weekday plus additional care at weekends in order to ensure that residents have access to a doctor 24 hours a day all through the year. This new option will be for a two-year trial period.

Malaga flouters

DURING April, the Malaga City Local Police issued sanctions against 5,817 people who failed to comply with the Covid-19 preventative measures established under the state of alarm. Of these, 3.595 people did not wear face masks where required, 1,894 were out during the hours of enforced curfew and 228 crossed provincial borders without any acceptable reason.