Pfizer vaccine creators predict end of pandemic mid-2022

Pfizer vaccine makers predict end of pandemic mid-2022.

FOUNDERS of the German laboratory BioNTech, responsible for one of the main vaccines against Covid-19, believe that the pandemic may last until mid-2022 when they expect all countries to have achieved a high level of vaccinations and herd immunity.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, chief executive of the firm, Ugur Sahin, said: “By mid-2022, even regions with a high population density such as India will have achieved a high rate of vaccination and herd immunity.

“We have to ensure really high vaccination rates around the world, otherwise, no one will be safe,” he added.

According to Sahin, the next 12 months will see an increasing number of countries achieve the kind of collective protection necessary, due to the distribution of vaccines.

He pointed out that Europe and the US are beginning to get the pandemic under control thanks to the jabs and the continuity of social distancing measures.

However, he warned infections are increasing in places like India, where there are far fewer vaccinated, and it is more difficult to social distance due to the large population.

Sahin, whose firm partnered with US company Pfizer to produce its vaccine, explained that his company is expanding its manufacturing alliance to produce more doses that can help countries like India, where cases have recently skyrocketed.

In other news, trials of the first pill specifically designed to stop SARS-CoV-2 are currently underway at Pfizer buildings in the United States and the European manufacturers base in Belgium.

If the trial runs successfully, it just may be possible that a home cure for Covid-19 will become available later this year.