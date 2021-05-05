New Health Centre in San Pedro 99 per cent ready says Marbella Mayor

AFTER 20 years of stops, starts, promises and complaints, the new Health Centre in San Pedro Alcantara in due to be opened this summer.

Marbella Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said that the outpatient clinic is 99 per cent completed and when opened it will connect with the current one to form what she described as “the most important primary care centre on the Costa del Sol”.

The mayor, who visited the site on May 4 together with the provincial Delegate of Health of the Junta de Andalucía, Carlos Bautista, saw the progress that has finally been achieved.

She explained that “we are awaiting the final works, interior carpentry, ceilings and glazing” whilst confirming that €800,000 has been added to the €5 million construction budget to cover the cost of equipment.

The old, existing building which is in a poor state of repair has seen a huge increase in patients as the population of the town has grown with many new residents arriving from North Africa and South America testing it to the limit.

The pandemic has meant that those in need of treatment have had to queue outside in both heat and rain with the only shelter being tented pergolas due to the small amount of waiting room in the building which will now be updated and integrated into the new centre.

Long suffering residents can now look forward to a new portfolio of services that will include mental health, dental treatment and ultrasound, as well as doctors and family nursing and paediatrics.

Muñoz also confirmed that the fight against Covid continues and the city will shortly receive a further 15,000 doses out of 50,000 due to be allocated to the Costa del Sol.