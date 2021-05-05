Nerja Social Services Extends Opening Hours

THE social services centre in Nerja is extending its opening hours for users.

The Community Social Services Centre in Nerja is extending its opening hours for users and will now be opening in the afternoons from 4 pm until 6 pm, as reported by Ayuntamiento de Nerja. The extended hours are during the period for submitting applications to be part of the VI Municipal Employment Program against Social Exclusion and Vulnerability Economic starts tomorrow and ends on Friday, May 14.

The councillor for social services, Daniel Rivas, has announced that “in response to the request made by the mayor to the coordinator of the centre during the work meeting held last week, we reinforced the service, with the opening in the afternoons with three social workers, who will attend to the inquiries of Nerjeños and Mareños interested in being part of this municipal employment program, will facilitate applications and offer advice on the documentation they must provide and how to obtain it ”.

Rivas has said that the Community Social Services Centre will still remain open as usual in the mornings to serve users, Monday to Friday 9 am until 11 am. It will be open from 11 am until 2 pm for the delivery of masks, food and clothing, and for consultations about the VI Municipal Employment Program against Social Exclusion and Economic Vulnerability, along with information and procedures on the rest of the services offered by the Town Council.

